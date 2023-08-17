DigitalBridge Group's Series J Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRJ) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7812), with shares changing hands as low as $19.71 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.15% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DBRG.PRJ was trading at a 20.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.14% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for DBRG.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :
In Thursday trading, DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRJ) is currently off about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DBRG) are trading flat.
