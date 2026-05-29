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DBRG.PRJ

DigitalBridge Group's Series J Preferred Stock Shares Cross 11.5% Yield Mark

May 29, 2026 — 03:12 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRJ) were yielding above the 11.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7812), with shares changing hands as low as $15.05 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.03% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DBRG.PRJ was trading at a 37.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.98% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of DBRG.PRJ shares, versus DBRG:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for DBRG.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :

DBRG.PRJ+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRJ) is currently off about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DBRG) are down about 0.1%.

Further DBRG.PRJ Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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DBRG.PRJ
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