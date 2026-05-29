DigitalBridge Group's Series J Preferred Stock Shares Cross 11.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of DBRG.PRJ shares, versus DBRG:
Below is a dividend history chart for DBRG.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :
In Friday trading, DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRJ) is currently off about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DBRG) are down about 0.1%.
Further DBRG.PRJ Research:
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