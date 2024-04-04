DigitalBridge Group's Series J Preferred Stock Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of DBRG.PRJ shares, versus DBRG:
Below is a dividend history chart for DBRG.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :
In Thursday trading, DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRJ) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DBRG) are up about 0.9%.
Also see: Canadian Stocks Where Yields Got More Juicy
ETFs Holding FII
Funds Holding BMLP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.