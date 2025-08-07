DigitalBridge Group's Series I Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRI) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7875), with shares changing hands as low as $22.13 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.02% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, DBRG.PRI was trading at a 9.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.25% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for DBRG.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :

In Thursday trading, DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRI) is currently off about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DBRG) are trading flat.

