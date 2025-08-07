DigitalBridge Group's Series I Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for DBRG.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :
In Thursday trading, DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRI) is currently off about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DBRG) are trading flat.
