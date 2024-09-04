DigitalBridge Group's Series I Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of DBRG.PRI shares, versus DBRG:
Below is a dividend history chart for DBRG.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :
In Wednesday trading, DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRI) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DBRG) are down about 1.6%.
Also see: CAPL Average Annual Return
SCID Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SBFG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.