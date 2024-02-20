DigitalBridge Group's Series I Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRI) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7875), with shares changing hands as low as $23.69 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.83% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DBRG.PRI was trading at a 4.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.49% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of DBRG.PRI shares, versus DBRG:
Below is a dividend history chart for DBRG.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :
In Tuesday trading, DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRI) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DBRG) are down about 7.6%.
