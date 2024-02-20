News & Insights

Markets
DBRG.PRI

DigitalBridge Group's Series I Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

February 20, 2024 — 03:00 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRI) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7875), with shares changing hands as low as $23.69 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.83% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DBRG.PRI was trading at a 4.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.49% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of DBRG.PRI shares, versus DBRG:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for DBRG.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :

DBRG.PRI+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRI) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DBRG) are down about 7.6%.

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding XITK
 Funds Holding DFEB
 Institutional Holders of MCIG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DBRG.PRI
DBRG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.