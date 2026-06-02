DigitalBridge Group's Series I Preferred Stock Shares Cross 12% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for DBRG.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :
In Tuesday trading, DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRI) is currently off about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DBRG) are trading flat.
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