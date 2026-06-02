Markets
DBRG.PRI

DigitalBridge Group's Series I Preferred Stock Shares Cross 12% Yield Mark

June 02, 2026 — 03:04 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRI) were yielding above the 12% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7875), with shares changing hands as low as $14.28 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.05% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DBRG.PRI was trading at a 39.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.25% in the "Real Estate" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for DBRG.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :

DBRG.PRI+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRI) is currently off about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DBRG) are trading flat.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Further DBRG.PRI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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DBRG.PRI
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