DigitalBridge Group's Series I Preferred Stock Crosses Above 9.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRI) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7875), with shares changing hands as low as $18.81 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.32% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DBRG.PRI was trading at a 23.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.45% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of DBRG.PRI shares, versus DBRG:

Below is a dividend history chart for DBRG.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :

In Wednesday trading, DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRI) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DBRG) are up about 0.1%.

