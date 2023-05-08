DigitalBridge Group's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRH) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7812), with shares changing hands as low as $19.40 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.28% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DBRG.PRH was trading at a 19.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.12% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for DBRG.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :

In Monday trading, DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRH) is currently down about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DBRG) are up about 1.3%.

