DigitalBridge Group's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRH) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7812), with shares changing hands as low as $22.20 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.14% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DBRG.PRH was trading at a 10.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 16.12% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for DBRG.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :
In Friday trading, DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRH) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DBRG) are up about 2.2%.
