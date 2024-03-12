DigitalBridge Group's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRH) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7812), with shares changing hands as low as $23.67 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.76% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, DBRG.PRH was trading at a 4.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.93% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of DBRG.PRH shares, versus DBRG:

Below is a dividend history chart for DBRG.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :

In Tuesday trading, DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRH) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DBRG) are down about 0.2%.

