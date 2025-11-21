DigitalBridge Group's Series C Preferred Stock Crosses Above 8.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRH) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7812), with shares changing hands as low as $20.91 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.99% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, DBRG.PRH was trading at a 15.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.93% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of DBRG.PRH shares, versus DBRG:

Below is a dividend history chart for DBRG.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :

In Friday trading, DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRH) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DBRG) are up about 0.4%.

