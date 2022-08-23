DigitalBridge Group Stock Lost 6% In One Week, What's Next?

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. stock (NYSE: DBRG) has lost 6% in the last week, underperforming the S&P 500 (down 1.2%). Further, the same trend was observed over the last ten days (1.3% vs 2.1%) and one month (3.3% vs 5.9%).

DigitalBridge Group is a global digital infrastructure firm that invests in the digital ecosystem, including data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, etc. It recently released its second-quarter results, underperforming the earnings estimates. It posted total revenues of $289.4 million – up 22% y-o-y. The growth was mainly driven by higher revenues in the digital operating segment, partially offset by a slight drop in the digital investment management unit. Overall, the adjusted net loss decreased from $141.3 million to $37.3 million on a year-on-year basis. In addition to this, the company’s board approved a reverse stock split of the company’s common shares at a ratio of 1-for-4, to be executed in the third quarter of the year. Notably, a 1-for-4 reverse stock split means that in exchange for every four shares of existing class A and class B common stock, one share of class A common stock and class B common stock will be issued.

Now, is DBRG stock set to drop further, or could we expect some recovery? We believe that there is a 51% chance of a rise in DigitalBridge Group stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine-learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last eight years. See our analysis on DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Stock Chance of Rise

Twenty-One Day: DBRG 3.3%, vs. S&P500 5.9%; Underperformed market

(32% likelihood event; 51% probability of rise over next 21 days)

DigitalBridge Group stock gained 3.3% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) increase of 5.9%

A change of 3.3% or more over twenty-one trading days is a 32% likelihood event, which has occurred 657 times out of 2029 in the last eight years

Of these 657 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next twenty-one trading days on 336 occasions

This points to a 51% probability for the stock rising over the next twenty-one trading days

Ten Day: DBRG 1.3%, vs. S&P500 2.1%; Underperformed market

(43% likelihood event; 50% probability of rise over next 10 days)

DigitalBridge Group stock increased 1.3% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to broader market (S&P500) gain of 2.1%

A change of 1.3% or more over ten trading days is a 43% likelihood event, which has occurred 877 times out of 2040 in the last eight years

Of these 877 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next ten trading days on 435 occasions

This points to a 50 % probability for the stock rising over the next ten trading days

Five Day: DBRG -6%, vs. S&P500 -1.2%; Underperformed market

(11% likelihood event; 50% probability of rise over next five days)

DigitalBridge Group’s stock lost 6% over a five-day trading period ending 08/21/2022, compared to the broader market (S&P500) drop of 1.2%

A change of -6% or more over five trading days (one week) is a 11% likelihood event, which has occurred 232 times out of 2045 in the last eight years

Of these 232 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next five trading days on 117 occasions

This points to a 50% probability for the stock rising over the next five trading days

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Our high-quality portfolio and multi-strategy portfolio have beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016. Returns Aug 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] DBRG Return -2% -36% -64% S&P 500 Return 2% -11% 89% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 2% -12% 247%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 8/22/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

