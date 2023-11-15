DigitalBridge Group Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Crosses Above 8.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Wednesday, shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRI) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7875), with shares changing hands as low as $21.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.25% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, DBRG.PRI was trading at a 14.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.50% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of DBRG.PRI shares, versus DBRG:
Below is a dividend history chart for DBRG.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock :
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Wednesday trading, DigitalBridge Group Inc's 7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: DBRG.PRI) is currently off about 1.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DBRG) are off about 0.4%.
Also see: Institutional Holders of EWHS
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding REM
ADNT Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.