DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 12% this week, taking five-year losses to 48%

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG), since the last five years saw the share price fall 60%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 25% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 14% in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Since DigitalBridge Group has shed US$461m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

DigitalBridge Group wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over half a decade DigitalBridge Group reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 25% for each year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. It seems appropriate, then, that the share price slid about 10% annually during that time. We don't generally like to own companies that lose money and don't grow revenues. You might be better off spending your money on a leisure activity. This looks like a really risky stock to buy, at a glance.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NYSE:DBRG Earnings and Revenue Growth August 24th 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between DigitalBridge Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that DigitalBridge Group's TSR, which was a 48% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 13% in the twelve months, DigitalBridge Group shareholders did even worse, losing 25%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 8% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with DigitalBridge Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

