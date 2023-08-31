DigitalBridge Group Inc - (DBRG) Price Target Increased by 6.72% to 23.74

The average one-year price target for DigitalBridge Group Inc - (NYSE:DBRG) has been revised to 23.74 / share. This is an increase of 6.72% from the prior estimate of 22.25 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.19 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.24% from the latest reported closing price of 17.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in DigitalBridge Group Inc -. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBRG is 0.34%, an increase of 20.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.82% to 171,780K shares. The put/call ratio of DBRG is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wafra holds 14,435K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wolf Hill Capital Management holds 9,976K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,777K shares, representing an increase of 32.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBRG by 29.73% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,972K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,972K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,022K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,311K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBRG by 10.61% over the last quarter.

DigitalBridge Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DigitalBridge is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, and Singapore.

