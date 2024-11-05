DigitalBridge downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette

Keefe Bruyette analyst Jade Rahmani downgraded DigitalBridge (DBRG) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $14, down from $17.75.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DBRG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.