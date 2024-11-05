DigitalBridge downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette

Keefe Bruyette analyst Jade Rahmani downgraded DigitalBridge (DBRG) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $14, down from $17.75.
