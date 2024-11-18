News & Insights

Stocks

Digitalbox Shareholders Approve Capital Reduction Plan

November 18, 2024 — 10:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Digitalbox plc (GB:DBOX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Digitalbox plc, a UK-based digital media company, announced that shareholders have approved a special resolution for a proposed capital reduction during a recent general meeting. The company, known for owning popular websites like Entertainment Daily and The Daily Mash, focuses on generating ad revenue through mobile platforms. This move is part of Digitalbox’s strategy to optimize profitability and enhance its digital presence.

For further insights into GB:DBOX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.