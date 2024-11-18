Digitalbox Shareholders Approve Capital Reduction Plan

Digitalbox plc (GB:DBOX) has released an update.

Digitalbox plc, a UK-based digital media company, announced that shareholders have approved a special resolution for a proposed capital reduction during a recent general meeting. The company, known for owning popular websites like Entertainment Daily and The Daily Mash, focuses on generating ad revenue through mobile platforms. This move is part of Digitalbox’s strategy to optimize profitability and enhance its digital presence.

