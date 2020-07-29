Digital Yen Now ‘Top Priority’ for Japan Central Bank, Says Senior Official

As pressure mounts to catch up with rival China, a Bank of Japan (BoJ) official has said digital currencies are a âtop priority.â

Speaking to Japanese news outlet The Asahi Shimbun, departmental director-general Takeshi Kimura described the digital yen as a chief concern for the central bank.

The BoJ has been experimenting with a central bank digital currency (CBDC) but has so far said there are no plans to launch one.

The government said this month that the launch of a digital yen would be considered as part of this yearâs legislative agenda.

A proposal from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in June said Chinaâs global lead in CBDC development could become a national security threat.

Senior Japanese lawmakers have been calling on the government to step up research since February.

The Philippine central bank has also commissioned research for a CBDC, governor Benjamin Diokno confirmed Wednesday â results will be due sometime next month.

