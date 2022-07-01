Digital World reports subpoena over Trump's social media deal

July 1 (Reuters) - Blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.O disclosed on Friday that former U.S. President Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology Group Corp was served with a subpoena by a federal grand jury sitting in the Southern District of New York on June 30.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.