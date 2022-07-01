Digital World reports subpoena over Trump's social media deal

Blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp disclosed on Friday that former U.S. President Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology Group Corp was served with a subpoena by a federal grand jury sitting in the Southern District of New York on June 30.

