Digital World board members get subpoena over Trump's social media deal

Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KATE MUNSCH

June 27 (Reuters) - Special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.O disclosed on Monday each director on its board had been issued subpoenas seeking more information on its deal with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media firm.

Earlier this month, the company reported that the U.S Securities and Exchange Commision and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority probing the deal had also sought more information.

