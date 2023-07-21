News & Insights

Digital World Acquisition Surges After Settling SEC Fraud Charges

July 21, 2023 — 10:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) are spiking more than 69 percent on Friday morning trade after the company that today that on July 20 it settled with the SEC fraud charges against it.

The allegation was related to a material misrepresentation in forms filed with the SEC as part of DWAC's initial public offering and proposed merger with Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (TMTG).

As per the settlement, DWAC agreed to a cease-and-desist order and to pay an $18 million penalty in the event it closes a merger transaction.

Currently, shares are at $22.48, up 67.78 percent from $13.36 on a volume of 16,373,649.

