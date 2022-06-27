Markets

Digital World Acquisition Slips 9% After SEC Filing On Combination With Trump Media

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) shares are sliding more than 9 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced an 8-K SEC filing in connection with the proposed business combination with Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. The shares have been on a decline for the last several days.

Currently, shares are at $25.10, down 9.77 percent from the previous close of $27.82 on a volume of 786,183. The shares have traded in a range of $9.84-$175.00 on average volume of 2,070,974.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular