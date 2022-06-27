Digital World Acquisition Slips 9% After SEC Filing On Combination With Trump Media

(RTTNews) - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) shares are sliding more than 9 percent on Monday morning trade after the company announced an 8-K SEC filing in connection with the proposed business combination with Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. The shares have been on a decline for the last several days.

Currently, shares are at $25.10, down 9.77 percent from the previous close of $27.82 on a volume of 786,183. The shares have traded in a range of $9.84-$175.00 on average volume of 2,070,974.

