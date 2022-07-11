Markets

Digital World Acquisition Continues To Spike

(RTTNews) - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) shares are surging more than 23 percent continuing an uptrend since Elon Must walked out of an agreement to purchase Twitter. On June 9, shares of Digital World started to climb after Musk's termination of a $44 billion deal.

Digital World is a SPAC created to acquire companies to set up an alternative social media - Truth Social and backed by former President Trump. Currently, DWAC shares are at $29.20, up 19.09 percent from the previous close of $24.52 on a volume of 4,119,487. The shares have traded in a range of $9.84-$175.00 on average volume of 1,855,341.

