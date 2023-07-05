News & Insights

Digital World Acquisition Continues To Gain

July 05, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) shares are trading up more than 11 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the Trump Media merger partner yesterday said it was agreed to pay $18 million to settle a regulatory enquiry with SEC related to its initial public offering and merger.

The shares have been on an uptrend since July 3. Currently, shares are at $14.07, up 11.30 percent from the previous close of $12.65 on a volume of 3,053,858.

