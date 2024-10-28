News & Insights

Digital Value S.p.A. Strengthens Financial Position with Share Capital Update

October 28, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Digital Value SpA (IT:DGV) has released an update.

Digital Value S.p.A. has announced a change in its share capital following the issuance of new ordinary shares, enhancing its financial structure. The company, a leading player in Italy’s IT solutions sector with €847.4 million in revenues, continues to drive digitalization across key economic sectors. Listed on Euronext Milan, Digital Value leverages its specialized skills and innovative solutions to maintain growth and market leadership.

