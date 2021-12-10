Digital Turbine's (APPS) Partner Base Expansion Drives Prospects

Digital Turbine APPS is riding on an expanding partner base and accretive acquisitions. The company’s shares have returned 25.5% in the past year against the Zacks Internet Software industry’s decline of 19.3% and the Computer & Technology sector’s return of 28.5%.



Digital Turbine recently entered into a strategic partnership with Bango to launch a solution that will help app developers offer secure payment options to end-users. The solution is expected to be available commercially in the first quarter of 2022.



The Digital Turbine-Bango combination will enhance user experiences and provide greater revenue opportunities to app developers. This is anticipated to boost Digital Turbine’s user base.



By integrating with the Bango payment platform, Digital Turbine will open in-app payments via direct carrier billing, unlocking new revenue streams for mobile carriers.



The partnership is expected to create synergies through the acquired Fyber and AdColony businesses, which together support 50,000 app developers for ad monetization.

One-Year Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Growing Customer Portfolio Aids Growth

Digital Turbine is pursuing strategic takeovers to broaden its product and service offerings, enter new markets, attract clients and expand geographically. Mergers and acquisitions are helping it stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on the new and exciting prospects.



Digital Turbine recently announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Telefonica TEF.



The Digital Turbine-Telefonica agreement, which spans across the European and Latin American markets, adds new products to Digital Turbine’s product portfolio like Notifications, Wizard and Single Tap.



Digital Turbine has been working with Telefonica to launch and expand its Ignite On-Device Platform across the European and Latin American markets. The integration, which has already been initiated across the regions, is expected to be introduced in the fourth quarter of 2021.



In addition, Digital Turbine also extended its current Latin America app distribution partnership with TikTok. Digital Turbine is now the preferred distributor for TikTok on mobile device preload inventory in North America as well.



Under the agreement, TikTok will manage its mobile preloads through the Digital Turbine platform, while TikTok becomes the preferred short-form video platform preloaded on the Digital Turbine inventory.

Strategic Acquisitions Expand Product Portfolio

Acquisitions have been a key catalyst for Digital Turbine’s prospects.



In 2021, the company acquired the mobile advertising monetization platform Fyber N.V. Fyber’s product suite, which includes FairBid mediation, Fyber Marketplace and Offer Wall Edge. The platform is available exclusively for Digital Turbine partners and customers.



Around the same time, Digital Turbine also acquired AdColony Holdings AS, a mobile advertising platform.



In March, Digital Turbine completed the buyout of the programmatic mobile advertising company, Triapodi. Digital Turbine has already been working with Appreciate to enhance the scaling of its Single Tap functionality.



All three acquisitions were part of Digital Turbine’s broader strategy to provide comprehensive advertising and media solutions for advertisers and partners.



In second-quarter fiscal 2022, revenues derived from Fyber and AdColony businesses increased 61% year over year on a Pro-forma basis. During the quarter, Fyber contributed to $125.7 million to revenues, while AdColony contributed $61.5 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks To Consider

Digital Turbine currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Advanced Micro Devices AMD and Pinterest PINS, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The long-term earnings growth rate for AMD is currently pegged at 46.2%.



AMD has surged 58.4% year to date compared with the Electronics-Semiconductors industry’s growth of 44.1% and the Computer & Technology sector’s return of 29%.



Pinterest has a long-term earnings growth rate of 52.7%.



PINS has plunged 43.5% compared with the Zacks Internet Software industry’s decline of 20.1% and the Computer & Technology sector’s return of 29.1% year to date.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.