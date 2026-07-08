Digital Turbine Stock Soars 108% YTD: Is There More Room for Growth?

Digital Turbine APPS has delivered an impressive 107.7% year-to-date (YTD) return, significantly outperforming the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s decline of 9%, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s gain of 16.6% and the S&P 500 composite’s growth of 10.4%.



The stock has even outpaced major peers like Datadog DDOG, Cloudflare NET and Paylocity Holding PCTY in the year-to-date period. During this time, shares of Datadog and Cloudflare have rallied 88.7% and 36%, respectively, while Paylocity Holding has declined 22.1%.

APPS’ YTD Stock Performance



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The stock's impressive rally has been driven by Digital Turbine's strengthening fundamentals, including its AI-powered first-party data and monetization platform, extensive global distribution network, diversified end-to-end mobile advertising ecosystem, expanding international presence and improving financial performance.



Following the stock's significant rise, investors are asking whether APPS can sustain its momentum or whether much of its future growth has already been priced into the current share value. Let’s analyze.

AI-Powered Platform Drives Digital Turbine's Growth

Digital Turbine's AI-powered first-party data strategy has become a core pillar of its long-term growth. The company combines its proprietary DT iQ intelligence layer and Ignite Graph with AI and machine learning to transform billions of first-party mobile signals into smarter audience targeting, predictive modeling and real-time campaign optimization.



Management identified AI and data as the primary drivers of future double-digit growth, noting that improved AI targeting has already increased advertiser outcomes, with AGP pricing rising about 40% year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2026, as advertisers paid more for superior returns. The platform's nearly 3 billion devices and more than 80,000 applications create a powerful data flywheel that strengthens monetization as the ecosystem expands.



From a long-term investment perspective, this AI-driven data infrastructure strengthens Digital Turbine's competitive advantage by improving advertiser ROI, publisher monetization, app discovery and user acquisition while also enhancing operational efficiency. As more devices and applications join the platform, richer first-party data can further improve AI models, creating a scalable ecosystem that becomes increasingly valuable over time.



Recent progress reinforces this thesis. Since May 2026, the company has deepened its AI strategy through partnerships with Databricks and Google Cloud, integrating AI directly into DT iQ and Ignite Graph to enable privacy-conscious, real-time mobile intelligence, adaptive optimization and AI-powered decision-making across its global mobile footprint. These initiatives strengthen Digital Turbine's ability to transform its own 'first-party' data into a driver of long-term, sustainable revenue and EBITDA growth.

International Expansion Lifts APPS' Prospects

International expansion is emerging as one of Digital Turbine's strongest long-term growth drivers. Management expects overseas markets to remain an important contributor to revenues as the company expands relationships with wireless carriers, OEMs, advertisers and app developers. Fiscal 2026 highlighted this momentum, with global devices increasing more than 20% year over year, driven by international partners, while revenue per device grew more than 20% across both U.S. and international markets. The company also views continued global investment as essential to broadening its addressable market and supporting sustainable growth.



The outlook is further strengthened by accelerating traction in Europe and Latin America. These regions have driven the momentum of international ODS, and recent carrier agreements — including with Orange — are expected to accelerate its expansion across Europe. In addition to increasing device supplies, APPS believes that its Ignite platform can create immense opportunities for software distribution and monetization across overseas markets. As Digital Turbine expands its global presence and strengthens partnerships, international growth is expected to drive higher revenues, improved monetization and the potential for strong long-term earnings.

Positive Estimate Revision Trend for APPS

The upward revision of earnings forecasts further strengthens Digital Turbine's investment appeal. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APPS' fiscal 2027 earnings has increased by 9.1% over the past 60 days to 84 cents per share, reflecting analysts' growing confidence in the company's earnings outlook. The estimate also implies robust year-over-year earnings growth of 50%.

Valuation: APPS Trades Below Industry and Peers

Digital Turbine looks highly attractive from a valuation perspective at the current level, trading at a discount to both its industry and sector. In terms of 12-month Price/Sales (P/S), APPS is currently trading at 2.29X, lower than the Zacks industry’s 3.85X and the broader sector’s 6.97X, making the stock seem less expensive in comparison.



APPS stock also trades at a lower P/S multiple compared with other industry peers, including Datadog, Cloudflare and Paylocity Holding. At present, Datadog, Cloudflare and Paylocity Holding have P/S multiples of 19.12X, 29.52X and 3.37X, respectively, indicating that investors can tap into Digital Turbine's growth potential at a more attractive valuation.

APPS Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Digital Turbine’s technical indicators reflect a positive sentiment. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating strong upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength reflects positive market sentiment and growing investor confidence in Digital Turbine's expanding mobile growth platform, supported by AI-powered monetization capabilities and rising advertiser demand.

APPS Trades Above 50 & 200-Day Moving Averages



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Although Digital Turbine shares have surged more than 100% year to date, the company's long-term growth trajectory appears to remain intact. Its AI-powered first-party data platform, expanding global mobile ecosystem, growing international presence and improving financial performance continue to strengthen its competitive position. Upward earnings estimate revisions, attractive valuation relative to peers and strong technical momentum further reinforce the investment case.



The company's consistent efforts in AI-driven monetization, global expansion and advertiser engagement indicate that significant opportunities for achieving sustainable revenues and profit growth in the long term still lie ahead.



APPS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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