Digital Turbine Stock (NASDAQ:APPS) Falls After BofA Downgrade

Digital Turbine (APPS) shares fell on Friday after Bank of America Securities (BofA) downgraded the media and mobile communications stock from Neutral to Underperform and cut the price target from $3.50 to $1 per share. This was due to unclear turnaround timelines and weak growth prospects. The firm, led by five-star analyst Omar Dessouky, pointed to rising competition in performance advertising and slower-than-expected progress in growth initiatives as reasons for its cautious outlook.

BofA highlighted that the revised FY25 growth forecast of a 12% decline in revenue year-over-year compared to prior expectations of 1% growth marks the third consecutive year of revenue drops. In addition, its legacy business is facing challenges, especially in gaming performance ads. At the same time, a gradual financial recovery is expected in its On-Device Solutions (ODS) segment due to a reduced supply base after nearly two years of weak device volumes.

Additionally, BofA cut its FY26 revenue and EBITDA estimates for Digital Turbine to $502M and $83M, respectively, down from previous estimates of $596M and $111M. It’s worth noting that, so far, Dessouky has enjoyed a 61% success rate on his stock ratings, with an average return of 28.4% per rating.

What Is the Price Target for Apps?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on APPS stock based on one Buy and one Hold assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 74% decline in its share price over the past year, the average APPS price target of $4 per share implies 195.2% upside potential.

