Digital Turbine Spikes On Swinging To Profit In Q2, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) shares are surging more than 37 percent on Thursday morning trade after reporting profit for the second quarter compared to loss last year.

The company reported a quarterly profit of $11.70 million or $0.11 per share compared to loss of $5.89 million or $0.06 per share a year ago.

On average, 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.38 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of $0.36-$0.39. Wall Street is looking for $0.34 per share on revenue of $185.18 million.

Revenue outlook for the third quarter is in the range of $180-$190 million.

