Digital Turbine to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Digital Turbine APPS is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 3, 2026.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained steady at 16 cents per share in the past 30 days. The projection indicates a 23.08% increase from that reported in the year-ago quarter.



Let’s see how things might have shaped up prior to the announcement.

Factors Likely to Have Influenced Q3 Performance

APPS’ fiscal third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the continued growth of its On Device Solutions ("ODS") segment. In the fiscal second quarter, ODS revenues increased 17% year over year, with international ODS revenues surging 80%. For the first time in the company’s history, international revenues accounted for more than 25% of total ODS revenues. This growth was driven by higher global device volumes and increased revenue per device, particularly from international markets. The company expects this momentum to have persisted, further boosting its fiscal third-quarter performance.



The expansion of Digital Turbine’s Application Growth Platform ("AGP") is also expected to have benefited the company’s quarterly performance. The AGP segment returned to year-over-year growth in the fiscal second quarter, with a 20% increase in revenues. The company attributes this success to the integration of older tech stacks into a unified platform, which has enhanced operational efficiency and improved advertiser demand. With a 30% year-over-year increase in impressions and strong performance in the APAC region, the AGP segment is poised to have continued its upward trajectory in the to-be-reported quarter.



Digital Turbine’s investments in AI and first-party data capabilities are also expected to have played an important role in driving the company’s fiscal third-quarter growth. The company’s AI machine learning platform, DTiQ, and its Ignite Graph are enabling smarter targeting, better return on ad spend for advertisers and improved user experiences. These innovations are becoming increasingly valuable as advertisers seek alternatives to closed ecosystems and look for transparent ways to engage mobile users.



However, challenging macroeconomic uncertainties and stiff competition are expected to have hurt the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the exact case here.



Digital Turbine has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Ametek AME has an Earnings ESP of +0.38% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ametek shares have gained 22.9% in the trailing 12-month period. AME is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 3, 2026.



Microchip Technology MCHP has an Earnings ESP of +2.18% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Microchip Technology shares have gained 36.5% in the past 12-month period. MCHP is likely to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 5, 2026.



MKS MKSI has an Earnings ESP of +2.68% and a Zacks Rank #1.



MKS shares have gained 120.3% in the past 12-month period. The company is likely to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 17, 2026.



