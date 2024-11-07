News & Insights

Digital Turbine price target lowered to $2 from $3 at Macquarie

November 07, 2024 — 02:25 pm EST

Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen lowered the firm’s price target on Digital Turbine (APPS) to $2 from $3 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s fiscal Q2 results were below expectations and its updated fiscal 2025 revenue guidance is materially lower than consensus, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Digital Turbine’s recovery “seems thwarted” by slower handset upgrade cycles and declines in gaming ads.

