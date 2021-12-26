Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Digital Turbine, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$87m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$642m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Digital Turbine has an ROCE of 11%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 11%.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The fact that Digital Turbine is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 11% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Digital Turbine is utilizing 800% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 45% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

In Conclusion...

Overall, Digital Turbine gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And a remarkable 9,041% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing to note, we've identified 4 warning signs with Digital Turbine and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

