Digital Turbine Joins Hands With Google To Boost Products, Services

(RTTNews) - Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS), a provider of a mobile services platform, said on Tuesday that it has agreed for a multi-year partnership with Google to boost its product and growth strategy for the Android ecosystem.

According to the move, Digital Turbine will work with Google Cloud premier partner SADA to implement Google's enterprise and cloud solutions to rapidly enhance and expand its global reach.

Rob Enslin, President of Google Cloud, commented: "…Digital Turbine has been a longtime supporter of the Android ecosystem, and with this new partnership, it will utilize our advanced cloud and enterprise infrastructure to expand support of its value-added mobile experiences to end users around the globe."

