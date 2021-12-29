Digital Turbine Is Down on Good News

Today's video focuses on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) and its recent strategic partnership with Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG). Here are some highlights from the video.

By partnering with Google, Digital Turbine will improve its app discovery solutions for nearly a billion Android devices and expand its footprint into various Android products, including mobile, TV, and other forms of connected devices.



Digital Turbine's stock price jumped over 10% premarket after the news was announced in the early morning of Dec. 28. Unfortunately, the stock price had dropped by the afternoon and ended red for the day regardless of the good news.

Digital Turbine shared excellent insight into the process of acquiring customers to download applications. Investors who want to learn more should check out the blog on Digital Turbine's website.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Dec. 28, 2021. The video was published on Dec. 28, 2021.



