Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stocks Pounded By 30% But Not Lagging Market On Growth Or Pricing

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shares are down a considerable 30% in the last month, which continues a horrid run for the company. The drop over the last 30 days has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 32% in that time.

Although its price has dipped substantially, Digital Turbine may still be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 79.9x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 16x and even P/E's lower than 9x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Digital Turbine has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqCM:APPS Price Based on Past Earnings February 3rd 2022

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Digital Turbine would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 83%. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 75% per annum over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% per year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Digital Turbine is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Digital Turbine's P/E?

Digital Turbine's shares may have retreated, but its P/E is still flying high. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Digital Turbine's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Digital Turbine that you need to take into consideration.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

