DIGITAL TURBINE Earnings Results: $APPS Reports Quarterly Earnings

DIGITAL TURBINE ($APPS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, beating estimates of -$0.01 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $134,640,000, beating estimates of $126,158,363 by $8,481,637.

DIGITAL TURBINE Insider Trading Activity

DIGITAL TURBINE insiders have traded $APPS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT M DEUTSCHMAN has made 2 purchases buying 120,000 shares for an estimated $165,600 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM GORDON III STONE (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $122,000

MICHELLE M STERLING purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $10,010

ROY H CHESTNUTT purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $9,940

JEFF KARISH purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $6,949

DIGITAL TURBINE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of DIGITAL TURBINE stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

