DIGITAL TURBINE Earnings Results: $APPS Reports Quarterly Earnings

DIGITAL TURBINE ($APPS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, beating estimates of -$0.01 by $0.14. The company also reported revenue of $134,640,000, beating estimates of $126,158,363 by $8,481,637.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $APPS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
DIGITAL TURBINE Insider Trading Activity
DIGITAL TURBINE insiders have traded $APPS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT M DEUTSCHMAN has made 2 purchases buying 120,000 shares for an estimated $165,600 and 0 sales.
- WILLIAM GORDON III STONE (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $122,000
- MICHELLE M STERLING purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $10,010
- ROY H CHESTNUTT purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $9,940
- JEFF KARISH purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $6,949
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
DIGITAL TURBINE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of DIGITAL TURBINE stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,490,140 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $13,784,729
- RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC removed 1,970,928 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,330,868
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,114,461 shares (-72.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,421,395
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 856,928 shares (-63.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,630,768
- BROOKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT added 756,303 shares (+222.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,321,850
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 719,874 shares (+123.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,210,013
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 617,367 shares (-62.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,895,316
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.