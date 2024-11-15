Digital Turbine downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA

BofA downgraded Digital Turbine (APPS) to Underperform from Neutral with a $1 price target
- Digital Turbine price target lowered to $2 from $3 at Macquarie
- Digital Turbine price target lowered to $4 from $5 at Craig-Hallum
- Digital Turbine Reports Q2 Financial Results Amid Strategic Transformations
- Digital Turbine reports Q2 adjusted EPS 5c, consensus 6c
- Digital Turbine sees FY25 revenue $475M-$485M, consensus $547.14M
