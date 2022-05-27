Digital Turbine (APPS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Digital Turbine (APPS) is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 31.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $336.5 million, indicating whopping 253.91% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained steady at 40 cents per share over the past 30 days. The bottom-line estimate suggests a surge of 60% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Digital Turbine delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.52%, on average.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Digital Turbine’s fiscal fourth-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the steady demand for its cloud-based mobile software offerings as enterprises continued the shift from on-premise to cloud environments, fueled by the pandemic-induced work-from-home wave.



The strength of APPS’ on-device media business, supported by the international growth in App Media, is expected to have aided the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



The solid growth of the single-tap business is likely to have aided Digital Turbine in generating revenues from the United States and internationally with partners like Samsung.



The company’s focus on adding strategic resources to improve international revenues per device, as well as scale up partnerships and infrastructure, is expected to have remained a key growth driver.



On the fyber business front, Digital Turbine’s strategic investments in the video rendering of mobile ads to capitalize on the global tailwind of video ad formats are expected to have helped the company drive the top line.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



Digital Turbine has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



Veeva Systems VEEV has an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Veeva is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jun 1. VEEV shares have fallen 43.2% year to date (YTD) compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s fall of 21.4% over the same period.



Samsara IOT has an Earnings ESP of +21.05% and a Zacks Rank #2. Samsara is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jun 2. IOT shares have been down 55.5% YTD.



Designer Brands DBI has an Earnings ESP of +4.35% and a Zacks Rank #2. Designer Brands is scheduled to release first-quarter 2022 results on Jun 2. DBI shares have been down 10.6% YTD compared with the Zacks Retail Wholesale sector’s fall of 56.9% over the same period.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

