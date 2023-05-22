Digital Turbine (APPS) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Digital Turbine APPS is slated to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 24.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $140 million, suggesting a decline of 23.95% from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus mark for the bottom line has been unchanged at 17 cents per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 56.41%.



Digital Turbine’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing in the remaining ones, the average negative surprise being 2.33%.



Digital Turbine, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Digital Turbine, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Digital Turbine, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

The company’s fiscal fourth-quarter results are expected to be affected by macroeconomic challenges, raging inflation and high interest rates. These are expected to have affected the ad-revenue growth rate in the to-be-reported quarter, as companies have been reducing their digital ad spending significantly.



Shrinking demand for smartphones is expected to have hurt top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Nevertheless, partnerships with the likes of Amazon and Google for SingleTap are noteworthy. This, along with a strong contribution from the acquisitions, is expected to have benefited top-line growth.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Digital Turbine has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



HP HPQ has an Earnings ESP of +1.85% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



HP shares have gained 13.7% in the year-to-date period. HPQ is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 30.



NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +2.43% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.



NVIDIA shares have gained 113.9% year to date. NVDA is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 24.



C3.ai AI has an Earnings ESP of +6.67% and a Zacks Rank #3.



AI shares have gained 125.9% year to date. C3.ai is set to report its fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 results on May 31.





