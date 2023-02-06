Digital Turbine (APPS) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Digital Turbine APPS is slated to release its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 8.



For the third quarter, Digital Turbine expects revenues between $180 million and $190 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $184.94 million, suggesting a decline of 50.75% from the year-ago reported figure.



Digital Turbine expects third-quarter earnings between 36 and 39 cents per share. The consensus mark for the bottom line has been unchanged at 37 cents per share over the past 30 days, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 24.49%.



Digital Turbine’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing in the remaining one, the average surprise being 6.57%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Digital Turbine’s third-quarter results are expected to be affected by raging inflation and high interest rates. These are expected to have affected the ad-revenue growth rate in the to-be-reported quarter, as companies have been reducing their digital ad spending significantly.



Shrinking demand for smartphones, as well as supply chain constraints, are expected to have hurt top-line growth.



Also, in the near term, further impacting the company’s top line is its strategy to pivot its Content Media business to focus increasingly on postpaid subscribers rather than predominantly prepaid subscribers. The fiscal third-quarter results are expected to reflect this trend.



Nevertheless, the partnership with Google for SingleTap is noteworthy.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Digital Turbine has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



Cambium Networks CMBM has an Earnings ESP of +9.27% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cambium shares have declined 11.4% in the past year. CMBM is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16.



Bruker BRKR has an Earnings ESP of +3.88% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.



Bruker shares have gained 7.5% in the past year. BRKR is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 9.



Lyft LYFT has an Earnings ESP of +42.37% and a Zacks Rank #2.



LYFT shares have declined 55.6% in the past year. Lyft is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 9.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

