Digital Turbine (APPS) to Buy Ad Monetization Platform Fyber

Digital Turbine APPS has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire 95% shares in Frankfurt-listed mobile advertising monetization platform company, Fyber N.V.



Total consideration for the acquisition includes $150 million in cash, $400 million in newly issued shares of Digital Turbine and an earn-out payment of $50 million based on Fyber achieving certain future target net revenues over the twelve-month period ending on Mar 31, 2022. The transaction is expected to be closed in the second quarter.



Fyber's extensive network has over 180 programmatic demand partners with a reach of 650 million unique monthly active users across more than 180 different countries.



The integration will enable Digital Turbine to provide an end-to-end solution for mobile brand acquisition and monetization by combining Fyber's rapidly growing mediation, exchange and advertising solutions with Digital Turbine's core native application and content discovery experiences.



Shares of Digital Turbine have returned 58% on a year-to-date basis, against the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s decline of 3.2%, driven by robust demand for its cloud-based mobile software offerings, diversified partner base and rollouts with newer international partners.

Year to Date Performance

Focus on Ad Monetization to Aid the Top Line

Digital Turbine helps apps and advertisers build relationships with mobile carriers and phone manufacturers.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is acquiring Fyber less than a month after spending $400 million to buy AdColony and just two months after acquiring mobile advertising DSP company, Appreciate. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



These acquisitions in early 2021 are expected to aid Digital Turbine to develop a competitive ad monetization platform, thereby driving revenues in the rapidly growing $200 billion mobile advertising and connected TV marketplace.



Moreover, improving advertiser rates due to a rebound in digital ad spending by high profile multinational advertising companies across brands, games and mobile-first applications are expected to aid Digital Turbine’s top line.



In fiscal third-quarter 2021 revenues increased 108% year over year to $31.7 million for the content business, driven by improved performance on fully deployed content platform combined with increasing advertising demand and yields.



Notably, through Dec 31, 2020, Digital Turbine's technology platform has been adopted by more than 40 mobile operators and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Moreover, the platform delivered more than 4.8 billion application preloads for thousands of advertising campaigns.



Developments related to this initiative are likely to boost the company’s growth and credibility among international advertisers and other global OEM partners in 2021.



Further, notable partnerships in the United States with the likes of Verizon VZ, U.S. Cellular, Cricket and AT&T T are expected to have helped the company pull demand from its media partners in the United States.



Additionally, content media offerings with new U.S.-based partners such as T-Mobile’s TMUS Tracfone are expected to have strengthened Digital Turbine’s content business portfolio.

