Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Digital Turbine (APPS) closed at $72.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.63% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.68% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile software company had lost 8.44% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from APPS as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, APPS is projected to report earnings of $0.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 280%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $83.76 million, up 112.86% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for APPS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.56% lower. APPS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, APPS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 85.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 79.15, so we one might conclude that APPS is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that APPS has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

