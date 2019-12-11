Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Digital Turbine (APPS) closed at $8.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.81% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the mobile software company had lost 0.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from APPS as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect APPS to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $37.58 million, up 23.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $133.89 million, which would represent changes of +162.5% and +29.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for APPS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. APPS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, APPS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 58.89, which means APPS is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.