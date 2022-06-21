Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Digital Turbine (APPS) closed at $15.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.45% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile software company had lost 39.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.95% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.71% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Digital Turbine as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, up 2.94% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $184.25 million, down 13.34% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $859.85 million, which would represent changes of +3.61% and -20.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Digital Turbine. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 16.62% lower. Digital Turbine is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Digital Turbine's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 40.11, so we one might conclude that Digital Turbine is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that APPS has a PEG ratio of 0.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

