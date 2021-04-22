Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Moves -0.75%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Digital Turbine (APPS) closed at $72.61, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile software company had lost 18.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.83% in that time.

APPS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, APPS is projected to report earnings of $0.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 280%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $83.76 million, up 112.86% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APPS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.56% lower. APPS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that APPS has a Forward P/E ratio of 81.31 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 75.37.

Also, we should mention that APPS has a PEG ratio of 1.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow APPS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

