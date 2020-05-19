Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Digital Turbine (APPS) closed at $5.69, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.05% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from APPS as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect APPS to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 66.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $38.40 million, up 41.21% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for APPS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.85% lower within the past month. APPS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note APPS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 51.62, which means APPS is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

