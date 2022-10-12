Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

Digital Turbine (APPS) closed the most recent trading day at $13.31, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile software company had lost 26.38% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 14.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Digital Turbine as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.32, down 27.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $173.67 million, down 44.02% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $742.47 million. These totals would mark changes of -17.47% and -31.41%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Digital Turbine. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.9% lower within the past month. Digital Turbine is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Digital Turbine has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.77 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 42.03, which means Digital Turbine is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that APPS has a PEG ratio of 0.98 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



