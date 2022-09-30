Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

Digital Turbine (APPS) closed at $14.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the mobile software company had lost 18.57% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.52% in that time.

Digital Turbine will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Digital Turbine is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $176.3 million, down 43.17% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $755.69 million, which would represent changes of -13.86% and -30.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Digital Turbine. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Digital Turbine is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Digital Turbine is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.13. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 44.79.

It is also worth noting that APPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.35 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.