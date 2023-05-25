Digital Turbine (APPS) Q4 Earnings Lag, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Digital Turbine APPS reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 14 cents per share that missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.65%.



Revenues of $140.1 million beat the consensus mark of $140 million. However, the top line plunged 24% year over year.

Quarter Details

In the application business, revenues from On-Device Media fell 18.7% year over year to $96.9 million.



In the content business, revenues from App Growth Platform decreased 35.4% year over year to $45 million due to macro declines in ad rates and the short-term impact of the consolidation and exiting certain legacy AdColony business lines.

Operating Details

Adjusted gross margin in the reported quarter was 44% compared with 49% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA was $23.1 million down from $50.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



In fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, product development expense increased 10.5% year over year to $13.4 million.



Sales & marketing expenses declined 5.9% year over year to $15.3 million.



General & administrative expenses increased by 18.9% year over year to $40 million.



Operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 106.5% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 85.1%.



Adjusted operating loss was $9.1 million, down 133.4% year over year in the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Digital Turbine had cash and cash equivalent and restricted cash of $75.6 million, compared with $79.9 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



It generated $15.9 million in cash from operations compared with $33.2 million in the previous quarter.



The company generated a free cash flow of $12.5 million compared with $36.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

For first-quarter fiscal 2024, Digital Turbine expects revenues between $140 million and $145 million.



Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is expected between $23 million and $25 million.



Adjusted earnings are expected in the range of 11-13 cents per share.

